Williams leads Nebraska against Duquesne after 25-point game

Duquesne Dukes (4-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -7; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Duquesne Dukes after Brice Williams scored 25 points in Nebraska’s 84-63 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cornhuskers are 4-0 on their home court. Nebraska scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 23.0 points per game.

The Dukes play their first true road game after going 4-1 to begin the season. Duquesne is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Nebraska averages 79.4 points, 11.4 more per game than the 68.0 Duquesne allows. Duquesne has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 13.0 percentage points higher than the 33.2% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Rienk Mast is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.8 points for Nebraska.

Dae Dae Grant is shooting 38.7% and averaging 20.2 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 17.8 points for Duquesne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

