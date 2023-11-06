Live Radio
Williams’ 13 lead Tulsa over Central Arkansas 70-53

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 11:18 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cobe Williams’ 13 points helped Tulsa defeat Central Arkansas 70-53 on Monday night in a season opener.

Williams was 5-of-13 shooting (2 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Golden Hurricane. PJ Haggerty added 12 points while shooting 3 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line and also had six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Isaiah Barnes shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Bears were led in scoring by Carl Daughtery Jr., who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Central Arkansas also got 19 points from Elias Cato.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

