William & Mary visits Norfolk State after Dorsey’s 27-point performance

William & Mary Tribe (3-4) at Norfolk State Spartans (4-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on the Norfolk State Spartans after Gabe Dorsey scored 27 points in William & Mary’s 96-81 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Spartans are 3-0 on their home court. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylani Darden averaging 2.4.

The Tribe are 0-2 on the road. William & Mary is third in the CAA scoring 79.7 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Norfolk State scores 74.3 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 71.6 William & Mary allows. William & Mary scores 11.3 more points per game (79.7) than Norfolk State gives up (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is shooting 41.6% and averaging 17.3 points for the Spartans. Daryl Anderson is averaging 4.8 points for Norfolk State.

Dorsey is averaging 17.4 points for the Tribe. Chase Lowe is averaging 13.9 points for William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

