William & Mary visits George Washington following Johnson’s 21-point game

William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0)
Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on the William & Mary Tribe after Garrett Johnson scored 21 points in George Washington’s 89-44 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.
George Washington went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Revolutionaries averaged 76.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.7 last season.
William & Mary went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 1-14 on the road. The Tribe averaged 12.2 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.