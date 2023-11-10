William & Mary visits George Washington following Johnson’s 21-point game

William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes…

William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on the William & Mary Tribe after Garrett Johnson scored 21 points in George Washington’s 89-44 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

George Washington went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Revolutionaries averaged 76.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.7 last season.

William & Mary went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 1-14 on the road. The Tribe averaged 12.2 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

