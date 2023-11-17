William & Mary visits Air Force following Collier’s 22-point outing

William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at Air Force Falcons (2-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at Air Force Falcons (2-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces the Air Force Falcons after Noah Collier scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 89-83 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

Air Force went 14-18 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Falcons averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 26.9 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 4.7 on fast breaks.

William & Mary finished 13-20 overall with a 1-14 record on the road last season. The Tribe averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 8.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

