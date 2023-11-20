Wilkerson, Nicholas lead Sam Houston over Troy 88-86 in OT

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson had 25 points and Damon Nicholas Jr. sank two free throws with 2 seconds…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson had 25 points and Damon Nicholas Jr. sank two free throws with 2 seconds left in overtime as Sam Houston held off Troy 88-86 on Monday night.

Wilkerson also added six rebounds for the Bearkats (2-3). Nicholas scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds and four steals. Davon Barnes had 11 points and was 4 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Christyon Eugene led the Trojans (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Troy also got 13 points from Aamer Muhammad. In addition, Thomas Dowd finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tayton Conerway’s layup for Sam Houston with 55 seconds left sent the game to overtime tied at 78.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

