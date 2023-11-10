Wicks leads Incarnate Word against Tulsa after 26-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Sky Wicks scored 26 points in Incarnate Word’s 88-56 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

Tulsa finished 4-10 at home last season while going 5-25 overall. The Golden Hurricane gave up 77.4 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

Incarnate Word finished 3-12 on the road and 12-19 overall a season ago. The Cardinals averaged 8.4 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.