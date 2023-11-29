Wichita State takes on Richmond following Pohto’s 25-point game

Richmond Spiders (4-2) at Wichita State Shockers (6-1) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -2.5; over/under…

Richmond Spiders (4-2) at Wichita State Shockers (6-1)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts the Richmond Spiders after Kenny Pohto scored 25 points in Wichita State’s 80-67 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Shockers are 4-0 on their home court. Wichita State has a 6-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Spiders are 0-1 on the road. Richmond has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wichita State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Richmond allows. Richmond averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Wichita State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Shockers. Xavier Bell is averaging 15.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.8% for Wichita State.

Jordan King averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Neal Quinn is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two blocks for Richmond.

