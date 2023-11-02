Wichita State opens season at home against Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons at Wichita State Shockers Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -7.5; over/under is 144…

Lipscomb Bisons at Wichita State Shockers

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -7.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers host the Lipscomb Bisons for the season opener.

Wichita State went 8-9 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Shockers averaged 71 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 19.8 from deep.

Lipscomb went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Bisons averaged 14.1 assists per game on 28.6 made field goals last season.

