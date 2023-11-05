Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Wichita State opens season…

Wichita State opens season at home against Lipscomb

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lipscomb Bisons at Wichita State Shockers

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers host the Lipscomb Bisons for the season opener.

Wichita State finished 17-15 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Shockers gave up 68.5 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

Lipscomb went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Bisons averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up