Wichita State opens season at home against Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons at Wichita State Shockers Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6.5; over/under is 145…

Lipscomb Bisons at Wichita State Shockers

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers host the Lipscomb Bisons for the season opener.

Wichita State finished 17-15 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Shockers gave up 68.5 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

Lipscomb went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Bisons averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.