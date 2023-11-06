Wichita State hosts Lipscomb for season opener

Lipscomb Bisons at Wichita State Shockers Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -7; over/under is 144…

Lipscomb Bisons at Wichita State Shockers

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -7; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers open the season at home against the Lipscomb Bisons.

Wichita State went 17-15 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Shockers shot 45.0% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range last season.

Lipscomb went 12-8 in ASUN play and 7-11 on the road last season. The Bisons averaged 14.1 assists per game on 28.6 made field goals last season.

