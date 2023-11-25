White’s 22 help UNC Wilmington beat FGCU 71-55

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Trazarien White had 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 71-55 victory against FGCU on Saturday night.…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Trazarien White had 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 71-55 victory against FGCU on Saturday night.

White also added five rebounds for the Seahawks (5-1). Shykeim Phillips scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Maleeck Harden-Hayes shot 4 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-hrow line to finish with 14 points.

Zach Anderson finished with 12 points for the Eagles (1-6). FGCU also got 12 points from Chase Johnston. Isaiah Thompson also put up 12 points.

