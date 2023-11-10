Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
White’s 18 points lead Temple past Navy 75-68

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 11:23 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jahlil White’s 18 points helped Temple defeat Navy 75-68 on Friday night.

White also added 10 rebounds for the Owls (2-0). Hysier Miller scored 18 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds and five steals. Matteo Picarelli was 4 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Austin Benigni finished with 13 points for the Midshipmen (0-2). Donovan Draper added nine points, 12 rebounds and four steals for Navy. Kam Summers also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

