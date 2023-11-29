White and UNC Wilmington host East Carolina

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) at East Carolina Pirates (4-3) Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) at East Carolina Pirates (4-3)

Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays the East Carolina Pirates after Trazarien White scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 71-55 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Pirates have gone 4-2 in home games. East Carolina is sixth in the AAC scoring 78.7 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Seahawks are 2-0 in road games. UNC Wilmington averages 85.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

East Carolina’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 11.7 more points per game (85.7) than East Carolina gives up to opponents (74.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 47.2% and averaging 18.1 points for the Pirates. Quentin Diboundje is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for East Carolina.

White is averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 13 points and 2.2 steals for UNC Wilmington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.