Wheeler-Thomas’ 22 lead North Dakota State past Montana 78-69

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 22 points as North Dakota State beat Montana 78-69 on Thursday.

Wheeler-Thomas shot 6 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bison (3-2). Boden Skunberg scored 16 points while going 5 of 9 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Tajavis Miller had 12 points and shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Aanen Moody led the way for the Grizzlies (2-2) with 18 points. Money Williams added 15 points for Montana. In addition, Laolu Oke finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

