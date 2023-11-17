Live Radio
Wheeler-Thomas’ 22 lead North Dakota State past Montana 78-69

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 1:48 AM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 22 points as North Dakota State beat Montana 78-69 on Thursday.

Wheeler-Thomas shot 6 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bison (3-2). Boden Skunberg scored 16 points while going 5 of 9 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Tajavis Miller had 12 points and shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Aanen Moody led the way for the Grizzlies (2-2) with 18 points. Money Williams added 15 points for Montana. In addition, Laolu Oke finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

