Weston’s 14 lead Middle Tennessee past Northern Kentucky 74-57

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Camryn Weston had 14 points in Middle Tennessee’s 74-57 victory against Northern Kentucky in the season opener for both teams on Monday night.

Weston added five assists for the Blue Raiders. Elias King scored 14 points and added three steals. Justin Bufford shot 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Marques Warrick led the way for the Norse with 18 points. Northern Kentucky also got 13 points and six rebounds from Sam Vinson. LJ Wells also put up six points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Middle Tennessee hosts SFA and Northern Kentuckyplays Washington on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

