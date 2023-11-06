Western Michigan hosts North Dakota State to start season

North Dakota State Bison at Western Michigan Broncos Kalamazoo, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under…

North Dakota State Bison at Western Michigan Broncos

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos begin the season at home against the North Dakota State Bison.

Western Michigan went 7-7 at home last season while going 8-23 overall. The Broncos averaged 4.6 steals, 2.2 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

North Dakota State went 13-8 in Summit League games and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Bison gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

