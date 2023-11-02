Western Michigan hosts North Dakota State for season opener

North Dakota State Bison at Western Michigan Broncos Kalamazoo, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under…

North Dakota State Bison at Western Michigan Broncos

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos begin the season at home against the North Dakota State Bison.

Western Michigan went 8-23 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Broncos averaged 4.6 steals, 2.2 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

North Dakota State went 16-17 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Bison allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shot 44.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

