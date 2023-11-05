Western Michigan hosts North Dakota State for season opener

North Dakota State Bison at Western Michigan Broncos Kalamazoo, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under…

North Dakota State Bison at Western Michigan Broncos

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos host the North Dakota State Bison in the season opener.

Western Michigan went 8-23 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Broncos averaged 12.7 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

North Dakota State went 13-8 in Summit League play and 5-10 on the road last season. The Bison averaged 3.9 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.