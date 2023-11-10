Western Michigan faces Georgia State after Artis White’s 20-point game

Georgia State Panthers (0-1) at Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts…

Georgia State Panthers (0-1) at Western Michigan Broncos (0-1)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts the Georgia State Panthers after B. Artis White scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 80-76 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

Western Michigan finished 8-23 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Broncos shot 43.2% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Georgia State went 3-16 in Sun Belt play and 0-11 on the road a season ago. The Panthers gave up 69.4 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.