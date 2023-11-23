Western Michigan Broncos face the SE Louisiana Lions

SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) vs. Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) Niceville, Florida; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) vs. Western Michigan Broncos (0-4)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos play the SE Louisiana Lions in Niceville, Florida.

Western Michigan went 8-23 overall with a 4-9 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 74.0 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

SE Louisiana finished 18-14 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Lions gave up 76.0 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.