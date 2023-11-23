Western Kentucky takes on Bowling Green in Laval, Quebec

Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) Laval, Quebec; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Western Kentucky…

Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1)

Laval, Quebec; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will play the Bowling Green Falcons at Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec.

Western Kentucky went 17-16 overall with an 11-13 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Hilltoppers averaged 71.4 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Bowling Green finished 11-20 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Falcons averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

