Western Kentucky Hilltoppers travel to take on the Murray State Racers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at Murray State Racers (2-0)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Murray State went 17-15 overall with an 11-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Racers shot 44.1% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

Western Kentucky finished 17-16 overall with a 5-9 record on the road a season ago. The Hilltoppers shot 44.0% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

