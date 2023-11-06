Live Radio
Western Kentucky defeats DII-member Kentucky Wesleyan 90-64 beyond Newman’s 14 points

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 11:39 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 14 points as Western Kentucky beat Kentucky Wesleyan 90-64 on Monday night in a season opener.

Newman also contributed five rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Babacar Faye scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor, and added 10 rebounds. Teagan Moore shot 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Panthers were led by Logan McIntire, who recorded 15 points and four steals. Kennedy Miles added eight points and two steals for Kentucky Wesleyan. Edward Jones Jr. also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

