Western Illinois visits Illinois following Shannon’s 24-point performance

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points in Illinois’ 88-60 win against the Southern Jaguars.

The Fighting Illini are 4-1 in home games. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 44.0 boards. Quincy Guerrier leads the Fighting Illini with 6.4 rebounds.

The Leathernecks have gone 0-3 away from home. Western Illinois ranks second in the OVC with 42.2 rebounds per game led by Drew Cisse averaging 10.2.

Illinois makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Western Illinois averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.6 points for the Fighting Illini. Luke Goode is averaging 8.8 points for Illinois.

James Dent Jr. averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Ryan Myers is averaging 11.8 points for Western Illinois.

