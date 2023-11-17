Western Illinois hosts Southern following Joseph’s 22-point showing

Southern Jaguars (1-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) Macomb, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1.5; over/under…

Southern Jaguars (1-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2)

Macomb, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 22 points in Southern’s 97-59 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

Western Illinois went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 16-14 overall. The Leathernecks averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 34.7 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

Southern went 15-17 overall last season while going 5-12 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

