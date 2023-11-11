Western Carolina visits Notre Dame following Burton’s 29-point outing

Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the Western Carolina Catamounts after Markus Burton scored 29 points in Notre Dame’s 70-63 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Notre Dame went 11-21 overall with an 11-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

Western Carolina finished 6-9 on the road and 18-16 overall a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 73.9 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.0% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.