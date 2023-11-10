Western Carolina visits Notre Dame following Burton’s 29-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Notre…

Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Western Carolina Catamounts after Markus Burton scored 29 points in Notre Dame’s 70-63 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Notre Dame went 11-21 overall with an 11-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Fighting Irish allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

Western Carolina finished 18-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Catamounts averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 25.5 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

