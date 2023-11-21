Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia…

Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers square off against the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers in Cypress Lake, Florida.

West Virginia went 19-15 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Mountaineers averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Virginia scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

