West Virginia Mountaineers open season at home against the Missouri State Bears

Missouri State Bears at West Virginia Mountaineers Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7.5; over/under…

Missouri State Bears at West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Missouri State Bears for the season opener.

West Virginia went 13-4 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Mountaineers averaged 76.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.9 last season.

Missouri State finished 5-8 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Bears averaged 65.6 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

