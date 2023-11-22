West Virginia Mountaineers and the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers square off

Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -10;…

Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -10; over/under is 117.5

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers play the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers in Cypress Lake, Florida.

West Virginia finished 19-15 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Mountaineers averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

The Cavaliers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Virginia averages 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

