West Virginia hosts Missouri State to open season

Missouri State Bears at West Virginia Mountaineers Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6; over/under…

Missouri State Bears at West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Missouri State Bears in the season opener.

West Virginia went 19-15 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mountaineers allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

Missouri State went 17-15 overall last season while going 5-8 on the road. The Bears averaged 65.6 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.