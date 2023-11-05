West Virginia hosts Missouri State in season opener

Missouri State Bears at West Virginia Mountaineers Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6; over/under…

Missouri State Bears at West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Missouri State Bears in the season opener.

West Virginia went 19-15 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 13.0 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Missouri State went 17-15 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Bears averaged 6.2 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

