Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » West Virginia hosts Missouri…

West Virginia hosts Missouri State in season opener

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Missouri State Bears at West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Missouri State Bears in the season opener.

West Virginia went 19-15 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 13.0 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Missouri State went 17-15 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Bears averaged 6.2 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up