Wells’ 36 lead McNeese past UAB 81-60

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Shahada Wells’ 36 points led McNeese over UAB 81-60 on Tuesday night. Wells also had six…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Shahada Wells’ 36 points led McNeese over UAB 81-60 on Tuesday night.

Wells also had six rebounds and three blocks for the Cowboys (6-2). Antavion Collum scored 20 points, going 8 of 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

Daniel Ortiz led the way for the Blazers (4-3) with 20 points. Eric Gaines added eight points for UAB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.