Weber State Wildcats face the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:44 AM

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-2) vs. Weber State Wildcats (2-0)

Moncton, New Brunswick; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats play the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Weber State finished 18-15 overall with a 5-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

Gardner-Webb finished 15-16 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 7.1 steals, 4.7 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

