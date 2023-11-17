Weber State Wildcats face the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-2) vs. Weber State Wildcats (2-0) Moncton, New Brunswick; Friday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-2) vs. Weber State Wildcats (2-0)

Moncton, New Brunswick; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats play the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Weber State finished 18-15 overall with a 5-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

Gardner-Webb finished 15-16 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 7.1 steals, 4.7 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.