Weber State Wildcats and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs meet

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 3:41 AM

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-2) vs. Weber State Wildcats (2-0)

Moncton, New Brunswick; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats will square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Weber State finished 18-15 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats shot 45.1% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

Gardner-Webb went 15-16 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 65.5 points per game and shot 41.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

