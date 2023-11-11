Weber State visits No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) following Mahaney’s 25-point game

Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0) Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Saint…

Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0)

Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts the Weber State Wildcats after Aidan Mahaney scored 25 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 72-58 victory over the New Mexico Lobos.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 16-2 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Gaels averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 4.6 on fast breaks.

Weber State finished 18-15 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Wildcats gave up 67.5 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

