Weber State secures 96-62 victory over Benedictine at Mesa

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones had 26 points in Weber State’s 96-62 season-opening win against Benedictine at Mesa on Tuesday night.

Jones added 14 rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. was 5-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 16 points. Blaise Threatt had 15 points and was 5-of-7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Redhawks were led by Eric Norton and Damian Zivak, who each recorded 10 points. Deven Franks also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

