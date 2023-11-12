Weber State plays No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) following Jones’ 26-point game

Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0) Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -16.5;…

Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0)

Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -16.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Dillon Jones scored 26 points in Weber State’s 96-62 victory against the Benedictine at Mesa Redhawks.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 27-8 overall last season while going 16-2 at home. The Gaels averaged 70.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.1 last season.

Weber State went 18-15 overall with an 8-8 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 6.1 steals, 1.4 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

