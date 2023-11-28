Watson leads No. 11 Gonzaga against CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -28.5; over/under…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -28.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Gonzaga faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Anton Watson scored 32 points in Gonzaga’s 69-65 win over the UCLA Bruins.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 at home. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Watson averaging 5.4.

The Roadrunners are 0-2 on the road. CSU Bakersfield ranks eighth in the Big West with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 5.8.

Gonzaga’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 64.5 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 64.6 Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is scoring 16.6 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 58.3% for Gonzaga.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 16.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Roadrunners. Ugnius Jarusevicius is averaging 8.0 points for CSU Bakersfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

