Watkins leads VMI against Navy after 20-point outing

VMI Keydets (2-5) at Navy Midshipmen (0-4)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Navy Midshipmen after Brennan Watkins scored 20 points in VMI’s 100-63 win over the Clarks Summit University Defenders.

Navy went 9-6 at home a season ago while going 18-13 overall. The Midshipmen averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 32.5 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

The Keydets are 0-3 in road games. VMI ranks third in the SoCon with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 7.9.

