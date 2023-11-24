BYU’s 77-49 win over Arizona State at Vegas Showdown marred by late skirmish

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Noah Waterman scored a career-high 24 points, with six 3-pointers, before being ejected late for leaving…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Noah Waterman scored a career-high 24 points, with six 3-pointers, before being ejected late for leaving the bench during a skirmish and BYU beat Arizona State 77-49 at the Vegas Showdown on Thursday night.

The blowout victory was marred by a fight with 33.8 seconds left in regulation, leading to multiple ejections. BYU forward Atiki Ally Atiki grabbed a defensive rebound and was tangled with several players, including Arizona State’s Akil Watson, before falling to the ground. Ally Atiki hit Watson in the back and again in the face before being sent to the locker room along with Waterman.

It was reported by the Deseret News that Ally Atiki will not play against North Carolina State in the championship game on Friday night.

Waterman made 9 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for the Cougars (5-0). Trevin Knell and Richie Saunders scored nine apiece. Fousseyni Traore totaled nine rebounds and five assists to go with six points.

Jamiya Neal had 13 points to lead the Sun Devils (2-2), who will square off against Vanderbilt before the title game. Frankie Collins had 11 points and seven rebounds, while Bryant Selebangue scored 10 off the bench.

Waterman hit three 3-pointers in the first half, scoring 13 to lead BYU to a 32-17 lead at halftime. Arizona State shot 30% in the first half, made just 1 of 11 from 3-point range and missed all six of its free throws. BYU shot 35% but hit 6 of 19 from distance and 4 of 5 at the foul line.

A Saunders layup with 3:05 left to play gave BYU its biggest lead of the night at 72-43.

The Cougars shot 51.6% in the second half and finished the game 14 for 33 from beyond the arc (42.4%). The Sun Devils shot 39% in the second half, including 1 of 11 from distance.

BYU leads the all-time series 28-22.

