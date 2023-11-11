Washington’s 23 lead Saint Peter’s past NJIT 75-48

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington had 23 points in Saint Peter’s 75-48 victory over NJIT on Saturday night.
Washington added 10 rebounds for the Peacocks (1-1). Marcus Randolph scored 11 points while going 2 of 4 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line.
Adam Hess finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Highlanders (0-2).
NEXT UP
Up next for Saint Peter’s is a Wednesday matchup with Fairleigh Dickinson on the road, and NJIT visits American on Thursday.
