Washington’s 23 lead Saint Peter’s past NJIT 75-48

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 6:56 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington had 23 points in Saint Peter’s 75-48 victory over NJIT on Saturday night.

Washington added 10 rebounds for the Peacocks (1-1). Marcus Randolph scored 11 points while going 2 of 4 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line.

Adam Hess finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Highlanders (0-2).

NEXT UP

Up next for Saint Peter’s is a Wednesday matchup with Fairleigh Dickinson on the road, and NJIT visits American on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

