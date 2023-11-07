Washington State opens with 84-59 win over Idaho in Battle of the Palouse

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored 21 points to lead Washington State to an 84-59 victory over Idaho in…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored 21 points to lead Washington State to an 84-59 victory over Idaho in a season opener on Monday night.

Jakimovski sank 8 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers for the Cougars. Redshirt freshman Myles Rice, who missed all of last season battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma, finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in a start. Isaac Jones totaled 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Rueben Chinyelu, a 6-toot-11 freshman, added eight points and eight rebounds in a start.

Quinn Denker scored 12 points to lead the Vandals.

Idaho shot 34.6% from the floor and made just 5 of 25 from 3-point range. WSU shot 54.4% overall and made 7 of 18 from distance. The Cougars sank only 15 of 29 free throws.

Jakimovski scored 11 points in the first half to guide the Cougars to a 41-28 lead in the 278th Battle of the Palouse. The schools are separated by eight miles and boast one of the oldest rivalries in college basketball, dating back to 1906. The Cougars lead the 11th-longest running series 168-110.

