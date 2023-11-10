Washington State hosts Prairie View A&M following Jakimovski’s 21-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at Washington State Cougars (1-0) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at Washington State Cougars (1-0)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -17.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Andrej Jakimovski scored 21 points in Washington State’s 84-59 win against the Idaho Vandals.

Washington State finished 10-4 at home last season while going 17-17 overall. The Cougars averaged 68.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.7 last season.

Prairie View A&M went 13-19 overall last season while going 4-14 on the road. The Panthers averaged 67.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

