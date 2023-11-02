Washington State hosts Idaho to start season

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars
Pullman, Washington; Monday, 11 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -21; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars open the season at home against the Idaho Vandals.
Washington State went 17-17 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Cougars averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 11.3 bench points last season.
Idaho finished 4-15 in Big Sky action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Vandals shot 47.2% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
