Washington State Cougars tip off season at home against the Idaho Vandals

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -21.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars start the season at home against the Idaho Vandals.

Washington State went 17-17 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Cougars averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 11.3 bench points last season.

Idaho went 4-11 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Vandals averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 34.0% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

