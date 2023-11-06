Washington State Cougars tip off season at home against the Idaho Vandals

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars
Pullman, Washington; Monday, 11 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -21.5; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars start the season at home against the Idaho Vandals.
Washington State went 17-17 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Cougars averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 11.3 bench points last season.
Idaho went 4-11 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Vandals averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 34.0% from behind the arc last season.
