Washington State Cougars square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:43 AM

Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) vs. Washington State Cougars (2-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Washington State finished 17-17 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 11.8 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 14.2 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

