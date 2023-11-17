Washington State Cougars square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) vs. Washington State Cougars (2-0) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) vs. Washington State Cougars (2-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Washington State finished 17-17 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 11.8 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 14.2 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

