Washington State Cougars square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) vs. Washington State Cougars (2-0)
Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Washington State finished 17-17 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 11.8 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.
Mississippi State went 21-13 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 14.2 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
