Washington State Cougars open season at home against the Idaho Vandals

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -21.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars host the Idaho Vandals in the season opener.

Washington State went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Cougars averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 11.3 bench points last season.

Idaho finished 4-11 on the road and 10-22 overall a season ago. The Vandals allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shot 47.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

