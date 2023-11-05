Washington State Cougars open season at home against the Idaho Vandals

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars
Pullman, Washington; Monday, 11 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -21.5; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars host the Idaho Vandals in the season opener.
Washington State went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Cougars averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 11.3 bench points last season.
Idaho finished 4-11 on the road and 10-22 overall a season ago. The Vandals allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shot 47.0% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
