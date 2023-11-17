Washington squares off against Xavier in Las Vegas, Nevada

Xavier Musketeers (2-1) vs. Washington Huskies (2-1) Las Vegas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -2.5; over/under is…

Xavier Musketeers (2-1) vs. Washington Huskies (2-1)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies square off against the Xavier Musketeers in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Washington went 16-16 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Huskies gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Xavier went 27-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Musketeers averaged 6.4 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

